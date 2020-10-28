14,000 Monroe County residents voted Tuesday, Wayne County polls stay busy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Massive voter turnout has been seen in many surrounding counties and this is the first year Wayne County has held early voting for a presidential election.

One election official doubts that polling places will slow down anytime soon.

“This presidential campaign is very much causing people to want to get their vote done and get it over with,” GOP Elections Commissioner of Wayne County John Zornow said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we were busy until the last day.”

The Wayne County Board of Elections also said the county has received nearly 4,500 of the nearly 8,000 absentee ballots that were requested.

In Monroe County, over 14,000 people voting on Tuesday — that’s 8% of all Monroe County registered voters and more than half of absentee ballots have been returned to the BOE.