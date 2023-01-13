ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By the end of tonight, someone in the Greater Rochester Area may become a millionaire. The Mega Millions drawing has arrived and topped $1 billion.

Friday the 13th could turn out to be a lucky day after all for someone. This is a historic drawing because we’re talking $1.35 billion if you match all six numbers. But even if you don’t win it all there are still other ways to win some money.

After taxes and other fees, the winner of this drawing would be almost $725 million richer. But with your chances being about 1 in almost 303 million of winning the grand prize, people are urged to play responsibly.

“Bring a limited amount of money into the store with you and let that be it,” Venita Brown told us after buying her tickets in Rochester. “That’s what I would do.”

Gas Stations and Convenient Stores we visited had a steady flow of foot traffic all day with customers wanting a chance to change their lives and those around them forever.

“Definitely would help some family members and take some long trips,” Rosetta Terry of Rochester stated. “I’m retired so I would donate it to some different charities and buy a house.”

“I would take care of my kids first and my sister,” Charles Dilen added. “Then I don’t know it’s not in my hands yet. I would donate as well to Golisano Children’s Hospital where they help with cancer and stuff.”

How we got here because the Mega Millions has not matched all six numbers on a ticket since October. But you can still win in other ways. In the last three months, 68 players have won $1 million or more by matching more than a few numbers drawn.

“I’m excited, I don’t play that often but when it’s high like this I got to try,” Brown said.

Dilen is hopeful. “I did get $2 once and then $4 and $2 again so I said I’m going to stick with these numbers and one of these days I’m going to get it.”

In the state of New York, you can purchase a ticket up to 15 minutes before the drawing. Tickets are $2 a piece and must be paid with cash only. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington D.C and the U.S. Virgin Islands.