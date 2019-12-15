Young local artist helps raise $40,000 for Daystar Kids

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) Ten-year-old Pittsford resident Maia Bastianelli has been creating love note cards since she was six years old. She sold them in area stores for $10 a piece for Daystar Kids, a local organization for health-challenged children.

“I just decided that I really wanted to help them and I wanted to use my paintings and turn them into note cards so I could make money for them there,” says Maia.

She’s helped raise over $40,000 for Daystar.



“My goal was to just raise ten thousand, and it took off way…far from there, she says.”



Maia’s done all this with the help of her grandmother Mikki Doling, together they’ve been a charitable duo.

In this holiday season, Maia isn’t asking for much. She says helping others is the best gift she can get. “I just think knowing that I’m helping other people is the best part about it, and I love to help other people,” says Maia.



Her message to others is that anyone can make a giant impact.



“Well, like other kids out there, I hope they can understand that it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can make a difference,” she says.

