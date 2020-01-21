YMCA youth celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at Strong Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of kids from the YMCA packed the Paychex Theater to honor the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. at the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester.

“He’s done a huge thing, like fighting for us and equal rights,” said Shakimah Wilson.

The celebration included dance and music all while learning more about inclusivity.

“You want everybody to be included and everything like freedom, he fought for freedom and for other people to have their rights,” said Jazzmire Huntley.

That is an important mission especially for the Greater Rochester YMCA. Teaching the youth of today that coming together can build not only a stronger community but solve many challenges. Part of Doctor King’s dream.

“No matter what we look like we have that heart that beats in us, and from that heart comes love and it’s very important to us to make sure we convey that message,” said James Smith, Director of Development & Community Engagement for YMCA.

Excerpts from the “I have a dream speech” were read by these three young men and some of the kids got to write out their dreams on these paper hands which were then displayed.

“It’s critical for us to make sure we’re having those conversations at the beginning stages of development because that’s how we create community,” said Smith

Organizers hope that presentations not only will teach kids about the importance of inclusion but they’ll remember it for the rest of their lives.

