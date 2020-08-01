YMCA transitions to Center for Youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – “We’re not closing the Monroe Avenue YMCA, we’re turning it over to an organization that will carry on a great tradition of service,” said Greater Rochester YMCA CEO George Romell. The downtown ymca will have a new name: The Center for Youth.

“This building with a pool and with all that’s going on here couldn’t be a better fit, so we do not want it to be empty or vacant and we could use the space,” said Center for Youth Director Elaine Spaull.

The YMCA will close and the youth center will live in its place, because YMCA CEO says his organization has felt a big financial impact because of COVID 19. Usually, Romell says, they generate around $60 million, but they’re close to $25 million.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. Every day there’s a new challenge, we seem to pivot quite a bit and I’m proud to see my team for finding ways to sustain this YMCA through this difficult time. We will we will be there for the community.”

Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy says it’s the right decision. “I think is a great fit. The Center for Youth does great work with children throughout our community so that’s an asset, that’s not a takeaway from our community I think it’s an asset for our community.”