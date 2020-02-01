YMCA, Strong Museum host Fit Kids Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The YMCA of Greater Rochester teamed up with Strong National Museum of Play on Saturday and hosted Fit Kids Day where families were able to enjoy a day of sports, fitness and learn ways to improve their health.

“The goal of the day is to show that fitness is fun, and to encourage families to develop health routines at home,” the YMCA said.

Families were able to try out some of the YMCA’s programs including: sports, yoga, dancing, and more.

The Rochester Public Market and Spikes from the Red Wings also took part in the fun.

Other activities families got to enjoy were Kids and families partaking in activities such as indoor inflatable archery, yoga, STEM activities and more.