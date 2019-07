WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) If you still need a fun and active way for your kids to stay busy during summer break—look no further than the YMCA summer camp program.

Kids can participate in a variety of activities including swimming lessons in efforts to prevent drownings. Many of them also include a zipline for those who don’t have a fear of heights.

If you’d like to register your kids : https://rochesterymca.org/bayview/