ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction of the YMCA at Innovation Square has finished, according to the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

Those who live at Innovation Square will have 24/7 access to the 11,000-square-foot facility and some of its equipment, including Peloton bikes, as part of their rental agreement. Tenants will also be able to upgrade to a full membership to participate in group exercise classes and more.

“The YMCA has always been a staple in our community and we’re proud to have them continue that legacy here at Innovation Square,” said Andrew Gallina, president

George Warren, the Vice President of Urban Services for YMCA of Greater Rochester, says that he is proud that the branch reached its full potential for the downtown Rochester area.

“It was pivotal for us to find like-minded partners, like the Gallina family, to create this space for our members who live and work in the city, and we continue to work to find new and different ways to meet the needs of our members in the City of Rochester.”

The YMCA at Innovation Square was made more accessible with street-level elevator access thanks to $300,000 in New York State Funding.