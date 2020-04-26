Yates County man killed in lawn mowing accident

MIDDLESEX, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man who was found trapped beneath his riding lawn mower on Friday afternoon in the town of Middlesex on S. Lake Road.

Deputies said 67-year-old Gary Hoffman was operating a riding lawn mower when it overturned on an embankment and trapped him underneath.

A neighbor heard calls for help and responded with a tractor to help in freeing Hoffman.

Mercy Flight, Middlesex Fire House and Ambulance, Medic 55 and Rushville Fire Department responded to the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and began life-saving measures, and Hoffman was transported to FF Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.