Richard Wilbern was found guilty of murder and robbery by a federal jury in November of 2019.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A U.S. Appeals Court has upheld the sentencing of a man convicted of the 2003 robbery and homicide at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported Wednesday.

During that robbery, 51-year-old Raymond Batzel of Lima was killed. Another man, Joseph Doud, was shot in the shoulder, but survived.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the NY Western District, Wilbern had raised issues about his counsel, the jury and witnesses, but the verdict and a sentence of life in prison was upheld.

Wilbern caught on security footage during the 2003 robbery.

Wilbern was arrested and charged in 2016 in connection to the robbery-homicide, 13 years after the crime had occurred.

During a separate case, investigators were able to use Wilbern’s saliva from an envelope and match it with a genetic sample off of an umbrella left at the scene.