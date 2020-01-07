Xerox Campus in Webster on its way to new development

The Webster Economic Access Project will be the future of Xerox Park in collaboration with the Village and Town of Webster. The Webster Economic Development Alliance has been able to get $1,838,000 in Empire State Development funding to rehabilitate and modernize 8.5 lane miles of primary roads that were not available to the public within the Xerox industrial campus.

The toward roadway infrastructure with a goal to bring some private roads into the public realm. That move may open the door for federal funding.

“Our hope is to improve the roadways, sidewalks, streetlights, add some street trees as well, and make it a functional, modern campus,” said Webster Economic Development Alliance executive director Matt Chatfield.

The entire project will run about nine million dollars with no plans to break ground this year.