News

Xbox and Axe release body products

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 05:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:31 AM EDT

(WROC-TV) - Fans of Xbox, rejoice!

Microsoft and the company behind Axe body spray, Unilever, have teamed up to make deodorant, body wash, shower gel, and body spray to celebrate what incredible things Xbox fans achieve every day. 

The Xbox console-inspired products will smell like fruit, herbs, and various styles of wood. 

The products will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting in July. 

There's no word yet if the products will ever hit the United States. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected