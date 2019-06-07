Xbox and Axe release body products

(WROC-TV) - Fans of Xbox, rejoice!

Microsoft and the company behind Axe body spray, Unilever, have teamed up to make deodorant, body wash, shower gel, and body spray to celebrate what incredible things Xbox fans achieve every day.

The Xbox console-inspired products will smell like fruit, herbs, and various styles of wood.

The products will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting in July.

There's no word yet if the products will ever hit the United States.