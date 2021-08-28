WWII Veteran from Rochester remembered in funeral service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Army Private Charles Andrews was a Rochester native. Andrews lost his life fighting during World War II in Germany. A funeral was held in his memory at Holy Sepulchre Saturday.

Andrews was declared missing in action on December 4th, 1944 after engaging in combat against the German forces near Brandenburg. Due to ongoing conflict at the time of war, Andrews was never found and had his status changed to killed in battle a year later.

At the conclusion of the war, a historian uncovered unidentified remains near the area of Andrews’ disappearance. More than 60 years later, the remains were sent to a laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.

Using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, Andrews’ identity was matched and recorded on a monument site in the Netherlands along with other WWII soldiers who were lost in battle.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester for Andrews’ official funeral service.

In attendance was John McMullen, a Patriot Guard Rider invited by Andrews’ family.

“And for our country to be able to identify and bring back our deceased that fought for our freedom, 70 years later,” McMullen said. “It just amazes me and amazes most of the people who care about the military and the freedom of our country.”

Private Andrews was determined to be 25-years-old at the time of his death in Germany.