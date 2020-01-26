WWII veteran dies at age 105

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KLAS) – One of the longest living female World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, has died. The Arizona Department of Veteran’s Services said Yazzie died on Saturday at the age of 105.

Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation, was born in 1914 in Arizona and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28 years old.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Yazzie was a “warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity.”

We offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity. To her family, we pray for comfort during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MJDyJsBa7S — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) January 26, 2020

In a tweet, the governor said, “Arizona is forever grateful for her service.”