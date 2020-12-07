WSJ: DFC inspector general finds no evidence of misconduct in Kodak deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, a government watchdog agency has found no wrongdoings in the process that created a proposed $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak.

The Sunday report from the WSJ states that the investigator general of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation didn’t find evidence of conflicts in the plan or any misconduct from DFC officials.

The loan — meant to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing to Rochester — came under scrutiny and was put on hold when a surge in stock prices began before the official announcement.

The report did not investigate potential misconduct by Kodak staff. In October Kodak conducted an internal review of the activity by the company’s CEO and found no wrongdoing as well.