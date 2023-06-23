ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Wrongful Convictions bill passed in both houses this session. This would make it easier for those convicted of a crime to challenge their case, however some District Attorneys across New York are demanding it be vetoed, including Staten Island DA, Michael McMahon, “Yea well we certainly hope that the Governor doesn’t sign this very misguided piece of legislation, because what it will do is totally bring the courts and the criminal justice system, both at the trial level, and the appellate level to a grinding and screeching halt.”

McMahon said under current law, someone convicted of a crime can already motion to challenge their case. This includes instances where new DNA evidence is made available, if the person was coerced into a guilty plea, cases of misinformation, the defendant felt they had ineffective counsel or they dealt with undisclosed immigration consequences. “Under this law, you no longer need to have new evidence or new circumstances, you can keep making the same motion over and over and over again, there will be no finality,” he said. McMahon also noted that there were no public hearings to gather feedback from DAs leading up to the passage of the legislation.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, there were 288 exonerations in 26 states across the US in 2022. 126 of those cases come from Illinois – the report reads “a vast majority of the exonerations … continued to be cases tainted by misconduct of corrupt police officers.”

Sergio De La Pava, legal director for New York County Defender Services supports this bill. He said one goal with the new legislation is to remove the guilty plea bar, “Everyone who works in the post conviction, wrongful conviction arena has confirmed that a great number of wrongful convictions result from guilty pleas so this notion that if somebody is found guilty, there’s no chance that they were wrongfully convicted, that’s been shown to be false.”

De La Pava pointed to a 2018 decision in a case known as People v. Tiger where the defendant mistakenly pleaded guilty. De La Pava explained how the Court of Appeals reacted, “[They] essentially ruled that you know, actual factual innocence on the part of a litigant is not a plausible way to claim relief under our statute; so what the bill does is recognizes that innocence is a priority, that we want to get a right.” The bill still needs to be signed by the governor before it becomes law. We’ll keep you updated with the latest.