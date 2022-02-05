Wrong-way crash in Buffalo results in fatality, responding officers injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A collision on Route 33 in Buffalo resulted in the death of a male driver and injuries to three others overnight Friday at around 1 a.m.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane in a Jeep and was possibly speeding, when he collided head-on with a Honda Pilot driven by a 54-year-old woman from Getzville. The woman was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of multiple non-life threatening injuries.

Additionally, while police were on the scene of the accident to divert traffic, a patrol vehicle with two officers inside was struck by a car. Both officers were also transported to ECMC for treatment of various non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are still attempting to identify him. The incident happened near the Suffolk Street exit. Both incidents remain under investigation.