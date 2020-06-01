‘Wrong place wrong time’ shooting leaves one dead, family looking for answers

Rocheser, NY (WRO)- Family is speaking out, after violence during the week left one young man dead, in what they are calling a wrong place wrong time act of violence.

Dakota Podlaski, a 20 year old from Rochester died in a shooting, many saying he was an unfortunate bystander.

“That’s as random as it is. it’s unfortunate and I hate it and I’m gonna miss him and I loved him,” said Louie Podlaski, Dakota Podlaski’s uncle.

According to police, Podlaski was involved in a shooting on the corner of Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue.

RPD said it believes Podlaski was not the intended target of the crime, and family says he could have been leaving a store when the shooting started.

“There might have been somebody in the crowd who was targeted, I don’t think it was him. And I think it was just a random spray of bullets and Dakota happened to be the one who became the victim,” said Podlaski.

RPD, say there was a large group at that same corner when the shots were fired, but officers believe the person responsible was not associated with the group and it is unclear if the where the shots came from.

With no suspects in custody, and no witnesses at the time, the family is pleading for answers.

“The reason I did that is to get some answers because somebody’s got to know something that’s what I was hoping for is to get something out there so we can get to the bottom of this and bring some justice for Dakota,” said Podlaski.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.