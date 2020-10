Our News 8 Weather Team is growing! Meteorologist James Gilbert and his wife Lauren announced on social media today they’re expecting their first child. Our Storm Tracker software expects an ETA of February 2021, depending on whether you believe the GFS or the Euro model.

I’m happy to announce we’ll be adding one more to the Gilbert family. 🥰❤️ Feb. ‘21 pic.twitter.com/Mbiu6ZAgvK — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 15, 2020

Please join us in congratulating both James and Lauren as we wish them good health in the months and years ahead.

-WROC Weather Team