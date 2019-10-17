WROC-TV Channel 8 wins Rochester Education Foundation Business Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Education Foundation honored WROC-TV Channel 8 on Wednesday, October 16.

Each year the RED honors partners of the city students at their “Toast to REF & Our Partners” event.

WROC-TV has been a strong partner to Rochester Education Foundation, spreading the word about our FAFSA Fest events through public service announcements and high-quality news coverage about a wide range of opportunities for city students. The channel’s eagerness to share information through call-in programs, news coverage and public service announcements has been a tremendous platform for information to improve the lives of students. We salute Wendy Bello, Vice President and general manager, Adam Chodak, anchor/managing editor, and the whole Channel 8 team for its commitment to the education of Rochester students. Business Award, Rochester Education Foundation

The ceremony was held at the Wintergarden by Monroe’s.

Proceeds from the event went to the REF, whose major programs support college access, music opportunities, student literacy and more.