ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — On the eve of a panel of Doctors with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) to meet for discussion on issuing the second approval for Pfizer Vaccines in 5-11-year-olds, the agency released a new study showing those getting the vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized than those who caught COVID-19 before but did not get the vaccine before catching the virus again.

In the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released by the Center of Disease, Control doctors examined thousands of patients from January through September of this year hospitalized due to Covid-19. The results show even though people made it through Covid-19 once, the second time catching it put them in the hospital in far greater numbers than those vaccinated.