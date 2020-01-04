WROC programming schedule for Saturday, January 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There has been some discrepancy in listings between Charter and DirecTV.

WROC’s programming for Saturday, January 4 is:

  • 11:30-12 — The Sean McDermott Show
  • 12-1 — Buffalo Kickoff Live
  • 1-3:30 — NCAA Basketball, Georgia at Memphis
  • 3:30-4:30 — PBR
  • 4:30-5 — Best Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
  • 5-5:30 — Be Inspired Rochester Entrepreneurs
  • 5:30-6 — Jeopardy!
  • 6-6:30 — News 8 at 6
  • 6:30-7 — CBS News Weekend
  • 7-7:30 — Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30-8 — NFL Today
  • 7:30-11 — NFL Playoff football, Titans at Patriots
  • 11-11:35 — News 8 at 11
  • 11:35-12:05 — Buffalo Kickoff Live
  • 12:05-1:05 — Madam Secretary

