ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Worth More Nation pageant charity event was held at Rochester’s School Number 10 on Saturday.

This pageant seeks to empower girls who are impacted by the foster care system or trauma. Each participant got a crown and a sash to give them all confidence and show them they’re worth more than their hardships.

Sylvia Cooksey, the Community Liason Specialist for School Number 10 said “Well one of the things that we do at School Number 10 and several schools in the Rochester City School District is that were community schools. We get the community involved with our children and today we have 11 girls from our schools that will be participating in this pageant. But Miss Sandy Arena not only does this pageant with our girls, she comes in throughout the year and she really teaches them about how worthy they are and how special they are.”

Cooksey explained that this is a year-round message they spread to their students.