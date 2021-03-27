‘Worm Moon’ to appear in sky this weekend

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — The first full moon of spring will appear in the sky this weekend.

The March full moon is called the “Worm Moon.” It gets its name from the earthworms that appear when the soil warms in spring, according to Farmers’ Almanac.

The moon will look full on Saturday and Sunday nights. According to Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly, the forecast calls for mostly clear skies in the Tampa Bay area.

The moon will rise Saturday night at 6:48 p.m. ET and set Sunday morning just as the sun begins to rise. It will be full at exactly 2:48 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s moon rises more than an hour later, at 7:54 p.m. and sets Monday morning at 8:04 a.m.

The moon will be exactly opposite of the sun for a quick moment, but will be on the other side of Earth. It will still appear full Saturday and Sunday nights.

It will be the fourth closest full moon to Earth in 2021. Some consider the “Worm Moon” to be a “supermoon,” but others disagree. There is no set threshold for how close a “supermoon” needs to be to Earth.

There will be closer moons in April, May and June. The closest full moon of the year is on May 26. It’s only 0.04% closer to earth than the April 26 full moon, according to NASA. They’re both unanimously considered to be “supermoons” by all astronomers.

Another interesting thing about this full moon is that it will typically determine the date of Easter, between late March and late April.

Most of the time, Easter falls on the Sunday after the first full moon of astronomical spring (the spring equinox), which was March 20 this year. Spring began last Saturday, the first full moon is on Sunday, and Easter is on Sunday, April 4.