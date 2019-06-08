World’s first 360-degree infinity pool coming to London

The world’s first 360-degree infinity pool is coming to a London rooftop — and people are very confused by its design. UK-based pool manufacturer Compass Pools unveiled its innovative plans in a press release.

The “death-defying” design includes a 158,503 gallon pool that would sit atop a 55-story hotel. The walls and floor are completely transparent for a full view of the London skyline.

“When we designed the pool, we wanted an uninterrupted view, both above and below the water,” designer and technical director Alex Kemsley said.

Rather than glass, the pool will be made from cast acrylic, which transmits light in a way that will keep the pool perfectly clear, according to the company’s website. It will also feature a built-in anemometer to monitor the wind speed, ensuring the pool remains at the optimal temperature.

The plan has eco-friendly features as well — the heating system will use waste energy from the hotel’s air conditioning system.

But what about entering and exiting the pool? The pool’s designers didn’t want to obscure the view with a ladder, so they’ve planned a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, which will rise from the pool’s floor when swimmers want to get in or out.

Still, Twitter users are very confused about the staircase.

Kemsley calls the pool, “the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot!”

According to the design firm, construction could begin as early as 2020 once partners and contractors are confirmed.

Does anyone know what the weather is like in London?! https://t.co/QtcO5nyGH3— Jeremy Remiger (@JPatrickRemiger) June 7, 2019

Thinking about that infinity pool and how you’re supposed to get in it and I’ve had a few ideas: pic.twitter.com/KkknINOH78— DocHackenbush (@DocHackenbush) June 7, 2019

i don’t know why this enrages me but it does. how do you get in? how do you get out? if the water level gets too high does it just roll down the building like a giant goddamn ice cream cone? there’s no shade and no slide. this is flexing for the sake of flexing. worst pool ever https://t.co/gW47pRWVVS— Megan MacKay (@mmmegan) June 7, 2019

