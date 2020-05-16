1  of  76
World war two planes put on airshow to thank essential workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –World war two planes took part in ‘Operation Thanks from above’, putting on a airshow Saturday in a salute to essential workers in Rochester and other part of upstate New York.

For Sharon Cerasoli, seeing the planes flying above Rochester General Hospital had a personal meaning.

“My father and all of my uncles served in world war 2 in the European theater and they very may have flown on planes such as the whisky 7 or like the whisky 7,” said Sharon Cerasoli, a licensed social worker in Emergency department at RGH.

A licensed social worked in the emergency department, Cerasoli like many other essential workers have been at the front lines of the battle against covid-19.

Physicians like Patrick Corey, who say the community support keeps them going.

“I think that this pandemic is causing people a lot of anxiety a lot of stress, working in the hospital taking care of patients like that is very stressful. And it’s just nice knowing people are thinking about you,” said Patrick Corey, an attending physician in the emergency department.

The warplanes, from the National Warplane Museum took off from Geneseo, for an airshow that went as far west as Niagara falls, before coming here to Rochester.

News 8’s John Kucko was aboard the Whiskey 7, a World War two aircraft, capturing video from above.


A doctor from Rochester Regional was also on the morning flight, another way the airshow gave back to health care workers.

“To know that one of our very own doctors, doctor Chuck Cavallaro was in the plane, looking down on us seeing our EMS lights flashing, seeing us waving, just adds another piece to all over it,” said Cerasoli.

“To get the thanks and the gratitude, basically the pats on the back, it’s just helped us to keep going.”

The planes re-fueled after the morning show before making a second trip heading east toward Syracuse, continuing ‘Operation Thanks for Above’ the flight through the sky showing gratitude to our front line heroes.

