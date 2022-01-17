Effects of volcanic eruption in Tonga recorded in New York

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (NICT via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- The Tonga Islands are approximately 8,000 miles away, or an estimated 46 trips from Malta to Times Square in New York City. Although it’s happening half a world away, effects from the undersea volcano erupting off the coast of New Zealand were seen and felt throughout the Empire State.

The volcano caused fluctuations in the states’ wind pressure, according to data from New York State Mesonet (NYSM), said Ross Lazear, from SUNY’s Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences. NYSM provides statewide meteorologic data, some of which is used to improve forecast accuracy.

Lazear posted a graphic showing the rise and fall of wind pressure statewide on his Twitter page Saturday morning. “Absolutely fascinating…you can see the wave from the volcanic eruption pass across Upstate N.Y. this morning in recent @nysmesonet data pressure rise/fall,” he said.

NEWS10 Meteorologist, Jill Szwed said some of the ash could make its way to New York, but it will be at a much lower concentration. She also said weak seismic activity was detected in New York after the eruption.

A tsunami alert was issued for some states on the west coast Saturday by the National Tsunami Warning Center. The alert was canceled on Sunday.