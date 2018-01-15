Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
World News
Court orders release of Assange pal detained in Ecuador
Mexico, El Salvador to cooperate on reducing migration
EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 climate goal
Aldo Dávila set to be Guatemala’s 1st openly gay congressman
EU to chair high-level meeting on Iran nuclear deal June 28
More World News Headlines
Hunt pledges to put ‘heart & soul’ into Tory race
Ukraine high court approves president’s early election order
Blond ambition: Boris Johnson hones in on goal of leading UK
Surviving Italian climbers mourn death of Pakistan colleague
In Bosnia, refugees stuck in a country its own people leave
Sweden won’t appeal decision not to arrest Assange
Turkey to take delivery of Russian missile systems in July
The Latest: Juncker: filling Europe’s top jobs won’t be easy
The Latest: Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt in UK leader runoff
Italy: 3 killed in apparent gas explosion
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss