ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- To mark World AIDS Day in Rochester, The Mocha Center is hosting a ball Friday night at The Rochester Museum and Science Center.

The Mocha Center began in the Mid-90’s as a health awareness project for Black and Latino men. Today, the health center offers more than HIV/AIDS testing. It is a multi-faceted support system for the LGBTQ plus community.

“We love engaging with our community. We see people from all aspects of life”, said Terence Pleasant with Trillium Health. Those who operate The Mocha Center on Main Street in Rochester pride themselves on maintaining an inclusive, vibrant, friendly safe space. “There’s still a lot of stigma around HIV/AIDS and a lot of people think its a gay man’s disease and that’s not the case, anybody can get it,” Pleasant adds.

The services Mocha provides go beyond HIV Testing. Recently the center partnered with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and T-Mobile to provide about a dozen participants a 10-week job readiness, financial literacy program. Mental and emotional wellness services were also included.

“It was life changing for them a lot of them they wanted a change, something new to challenge them. A lot some knew they deserved it, some were on the cusp, they knew they deserved better but were like how do I get it,” said Pleasant who serves as Director of Community Prevention Services at Trillium.

To continue providing theses types of services The Mocha Center in partnership with Trillium is hosting a fundraiser tonight. Its a Unity Ball. Organizers say they will be dancing but it won’t be ballroom dancing. Pleasant says if you’ve seen the show “Pose” you’ll know what to expect. The ballroom houses in Rochester will be on full display at RMSC beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday.