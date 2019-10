ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester residents are safe this morning after their two story home caught fire on Rosalind Street.

Fire crews were called to the house around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a fire in the back of the house on the first floor. It was contained to the kitchen.

Firefighters said the working smoke alarms in the house helped alert the people living there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.