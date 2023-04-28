ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who’ve lost their lives on the job were commemorated Friday, in honor of Workers Memorial Day.

A local event featured testimonials from a Rochester couple who lost their son in a warehouse. Organizers say laws like the Occupational Safety and Health Act, passed in 1970, are in place to help stop these accidents.

“It really gives us the force of law to help protect lives on the job,” said Rochester Labor Council President Dan Malone. “Before that time, it wasn’t pretty. We’re still losing around 5,000 people in the United States of America on the job to injuries and death every year.”

This year marks 53rd anniversary of OSHA.