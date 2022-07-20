SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York’s women in leadership held a panel at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning to commemorate the 174h anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention.

The discussion was convened by State Inspector General Lang. The panelists explored various topics such as legislation that sets back women’s equity, the state’s role for women’s rights, and the future of women’s rights.

“We are going to be talking about women’s issues ranging from abortion rights, and things in the news right now, all the way to diets, to lifestyle, to the many pressures women are under in the workforce and being able to talk about those and unpack them and really understand them better, understand their history, understand where we’ve been — where we’re going to,” said Jennifer Gabriel, the executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Seneca Falls is the birthplace of the American Women’s Suffrage Movement back in 1848.