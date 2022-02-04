‘Women’s Biographical Review:’ Livingston County Historians detail lives of 200 women

These two women, Dale Brooks Sells and Helen Foster, are two out of 200 women featured.

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovers of local history can now rejoice; The Livingston County Historian’s Office has unveiled it’s new book. It’s called “Women’s Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, & Role Models.” The book features 200 women, all of whom have changed the lives of those around them, no matter the scale.

“Women’s Biographical Review” is now for sale — at cost — for $28. It is available at the Historian’s Office in Livingston County, and online here. The historians also say they are working on making the book more widely available at area libraries and book stores; and add that only a limited run has been printed, so if you want one, act fast.

Livingston County Historian Amie Alden and Deputy County Historian Holly C. Watson, say putting together this book was well-worth the effort.

“It’s long and tedious. But we love it. This is what we do. I’m happiest when I’m researching,” Alden said. “It’s mostly fact checking… to double check and triple check our facts and to narrow down the bios.”

Since the book is filled with photos and short bios of 200 women — a list that was compiled both by the historians as well community submissions — Alden says this is an overview, and a warm invitation to readers to enjoy their own research to learn about their community.

Getting to the 200 was no small task, and in the end, it came down to the mission.

“We wanted focus on women — whether their achievements were large or small, but may have impacted their community at at a grassroots level,” Alden said. “So we kept going back to our subtitle, which is ‘Achievers, Leaders, & Role Models.’ and that was really how we narrowed our focus.”

The book doesn’t just have historical people, but also includes women who are still alive, and helping their communities. Alden also says that it’s easy to focus on some of the “splashier” and more recognizable women of Livingston County — like Clara Barton who founded the Red Cross, or Mary Jemison, the “White Woman of the Genesee” who wrote a notable memoir of her life — but it’s meant to celebrate all women.

“I often talk about that (women) behind the scenes,” she said. “Women don’t really push that… and they don’t take as much credit as I think they’re due.”

