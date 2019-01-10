Women sue Banana Republic, man accused of hiding camera

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN-TV) - Two Oregon women are suing Banana Republic and a former employee who is accused of using a hidden camera to record them in the bathroom.

The plaintiffs, a 20-year-old woman and a teenaged girl, were employees at Banana Republic when Johnny Chan worked at the Cascade Station store.

The victims claim they were recorded without their consent by a hidden camera placed in the employee bathroom by Chan. Chan is accused of filming 27 Banana Republic employees -- including 3 minors -- and 51 people at the Kaiser clinic where he worked before.

The women say they suffered mental and emotional pain, humiliation, embarrassment, fear and anxiety as a result.

The lawsuit claims Banana Republic General Manager Teri Turner should have known Chan had been fired by Kaiser Permanente over accusations of recording employees in the bathroom and was negligent in hiring him. It says the store and manager failed to implement hiring screening that would prevent "sexually deviant" people from being hired.

Both plaintiffs are asking for $250,000 in damages for their emotional pain.

Chan faces 100 charges related to hidden camera photos at Kaiser and Banana Republic. The search warrant said the camera at Kaiser was "disguised by tin foil and black electrical tape. The electrical tape was used to affix the camera to a pipe and faced the bathroom's toilet."

After Kaiser Permanente learned of the allegations and fired him November 14, Chan got a job at the Banana Republic store at Cascade Station in Northeast Portland.

He was arrested 12 days later at his new job and authorities said they checked the employee-only bathroom at the store and found a concealed camera facing the toilet.

Those court documents also showed that while Chan was still at Kaiser Permanente, he allegedly put a tiny camera on his shoe and used it to take "up-skirt" photos of women.