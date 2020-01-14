Women outnumber men in the U.S. workforce

Washington D.C. (WROC) — The U.S. government’s December 2019 job report is a composite of numbers, statistics and charts. Deep in the report is a notable piece of data.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, there are now more women in the workforce than men.

This is the first time this has happened in nearly 100 years — it hasn’t happened since the Great Depression.

The report shows that 50.04% of the United States workforce is female.

That’s 109,000 more women working than men. Female dominated industries like health care and education are adding jobs quickly.

Another report shows that women earn more college degrees than men.