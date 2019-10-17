Woman who livestreamed DUI crash that killed sister arrested again after another crash

FRESNO, California (KRON) – Obdulia Sanchez, the woman who livestreamed a deadly DUI crash that killed her sister, was arrested in Stockton early this morning after a high-speed chase, police say.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle in Stockton.

The driver failed to yield, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit.

The driver identified by police as Sanchez failed to negotiate a turn and drove the car off the roadway.

A male passenger ran from the vehicle. Sanchez was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, police said.

Sanchez was arrested for weapons and traffic violations according to police.

Sanchez was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment after live-streaming the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline back in 2017.

The live stream feed showed Sanchez behind the wheel and the moment she veered off the road near Los Banos and flipped her car.

Her sister and her sister’s friend were ejected.

Despite being sentenced for more than six years, Sanchez would serve less than half of that before being released on parole in late September.