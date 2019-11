ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is expected to survive a stabbing that took place late Sunday afternoon.

Rochester Police officers say the incident happened on Seneca Avenue.

According to officers, a 54-year-old man sustained at least one stab wound to his upper body during an argument.

AMR transported the victim to Rochester General Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said they have a 58-year-old woman from Rochester in custody.