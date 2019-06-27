Woman stabs boyfriend multiple times

A man was stabbed on Tuesday evening inside a residence on the 800 block of Clifford Avenue in Rochester at around 7:30 p.m.

Rochester Police officers said the victim, 19, had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body. He was taken to URMC and had to undergo surgery.

Officers arrested Rochester resident Kiria Santiago, 19, and charged her with assault in the 2nd degree.

Officers said Santiago and the victim were in a relationship.

Santiago was arraigned Wednesday morning in Rochester City Court.