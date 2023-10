GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Police in Gates says a woman has died after being shot. Officers with the Gates Police Department received reports about a deceased woman in a parking lot on Pixley Industrial Parkway in Gates early Saturday evening.

The woman was identified as 47-year-old Jessica Romich.

The GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation. Police ask anyone with further information to call 911, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300 or email tips@townofgates.org