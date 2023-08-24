The urgent care facility you choose could dramatically impact your care and bill

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Amanda Tucker says she just wanted to do the right thing.

Days before a planned visit to some elderly relatives, her kids tested positive for strep.

Even though she felt fine, Tucker, having been told by her primary care physician’s office they couldn’t see her in time, drove from her Rochester home to the UR Medicine urgent care facility on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford and asked for a strep test.

“They did the bare minimum humanly possible, and I was out of there 3 minutes later,” Tucker said.

Then came the bill.

“I just thought this was outrageous,” Tucker said.

UR Medicine charged her $543; $449 just for the visit and $94 for the strep test.

Her high-deductible insurance plan covered $163 sticking Tucker with the remainder of $380.

“I couldn’t imagine a strep test would cost this much,” Tucker said.

News 8 began investigating after it learned of Tucker’s story and two other similarly high bills sent to people with more standard PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) insurance plans.

The big takeaway is that in the UR Medicine world, urgent cares might look the same, but they’re not built the same, and the kind you choose could dramatically impact your care and bill.

Of the 13 UR medicine urgent care facilities in our region, 11 are offshoots of a UR Medicine hospital — meaning they provide hospital-level services and bill accordingly.

The only two standalone UR Medicine urgent care facilities are in Henrietta (1300 Jefferson Rd.) and Penfield (2134 Penfield Rd.).

“When you go the urgent care, you get the urgent care fee, but when you go to one of these hospital-based clinic facilities, you’re going to be getting the physician fee and the facility fee,” said Lisa Pantuso, supervising attorney at Legal Assistance of WNY, which provides free legal services that include work on behalf of health care consumers.

Those fees can add up, as Tucker discovered, leaving the patient with a bill that can stretch into the hundreds of dollars.

UR Medicine acknowledges the difference between their standalone and hospital-based urgent cares, but added in a statement to News 8 the hospital-based facilities by law “must adhere to stricter building codes with higher safety requirements and more patient services than other facilities are required to have.”

The statement goes on to say UR Medicine has operated these higher-level urgent care facilities for years saying those facilities can expedite an elevated level of care at a hospital and “have ready access to the broader range of services they would receive at (a UR Medicine hospital) —such as social work, interpreter services, pharmacy, transportation and financial assistance.”

The problem, though, according to Tucker, is that UR Medicine does not make this difference clear to patients who might not want that level of care and the higher bill that might accompany that care.

“None of the nurses or doctors that I interacted with indicated anything like that,” Tucker said.

UR Medicine says it puts a large sign on the front door of its hospital-based urgent cares that says “part of Strong Memorial Hospital,” and the status is flagged on paperwork at the facility and on its website.

Tucker says she had no idea that note signified a different kind of urgent care and doubts many other patients know either.

She adds she did not receive any paperwork during her visit that clued her in to what kind of facility she was in.

Also, while outside UR Medicine’s Pittsford urgent care facility, News 8 did not see a large sign on the front door letting patients know the facility was part of a hospital.

After examining UR Medicine’s website, News 8 did find a section that labeled the 11 urgent care facilities as part of a hospital but did not find a section on that page that describes what that means, nor could News 8 find that same designation on urgent care facilities listed on UR Medicine’s “Get Care Now” page, which UR Medicine suggested patients use to review their medical options.

Thursday, UR Medicine said it recently added to its website an explanation of hospital-based facilities.

It also told News 8 it has printed a flier with similar details and started distributing them to patients about two weeks ago.

UR Medicine also said patients can use their online cost calculator before heading to an urgent care, but News 8 did not spot a calculator for urgent care facilities, only for local hospitals and when News 8 sought to find out how much a strep test would cost at Strong Memorial Hospital a message appeared saying, “We didn’t find any services matching your search.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney, a Democrat, says he’s considering legislation that would mandate more clarity on cost inside urgent care facilities, including those offering higher-level outpatient services.

“I’m thinking about the family member who is feeling horrible and perhaps pain, they’re worried about relieving that pain and getting help from a health care provider, not worried about going to a website and getting what the fee schedule may be, so we have to be realistic about what health care patients are able to learn in the moment of great need,” Cooney said.

Pantuso also thinks UR Medicine could be more forthcoming about these hospital-based urgent care facilities, but adds it’s important for health care consumers to do their homework.

“It’s a shame that we have to do that, but I think being prepared is the best defense against these sort of billing practices whether or not we think they’re fair, they are legal,” Pantuso said.

Both Pantuso and UR Medicine said for patients on Medicaid the rates would remain the same no matter what kind of urgent care they enter.

They also emphasize that UR Medicine offers payment plans and financial assistance for those unable to afford the bill.

Pantuso encourages patients who are not receiving help from UR Medicine to contact her office, but Tucker says this kind of post-bill help would be unnecessary for many if UR Medicine were simply more upfront about their facilities and fees.

“My heart just goes out to other people who are more trapped by this kind of situation, because for me it didn’t break the bank, but it really incensed me and it made me feel deceived by the overall institution,” Tucker said.