Woman said she found cocaine in Sephora package

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPIX) – A makeup mix up left a New Jersey woman with accidental illegal delivery.

Christina Milano is a professional makeup artist and said she recently received an order in the mail from Sephora that contained her makeup along with a folded dollar bill, a straw, and cocaine.

“To receive drugs in the mail that’s highly illegal, I could’ve gotten in trouble for that,” Milano said.

What appeared to be a company ID for a Sephora employee was also stuffed inside the package, which came from the company’s distribution center in Maryland.

Milano contacted Sephora and said a customer service representative issued an apology, gave her $100 in online credit and advised her to “flush the foreign objects down the toilet.”

Milano said she thinks this was a prank that went too far.

Sephora said in a statement that they are investigating and that they have a zero-tolerance police around illegal drugs in the workplace.

Milano said she is not bitter and will continue to order from Sephora.