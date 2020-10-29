Woman safe after RFD knocks down Locust Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One woman is safe after escaping a housefire on Locust Street Wednesday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department responded around 8:53 p.m. for the call. According to officials. the first RFD company arrive in four minutes and immediately began to work putting out fire on the second floor of the structure. Additional crews searched to confirm everyone had made it out safely.

“The quick response and actions of the firefighters limited the fire damage to this structure only. The structure received fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic . The first floor received water damage. It took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control,” a statement from RFD said.

The Red Cross is assisting the woman with housing. There were no injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.