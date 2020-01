ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from the Utica area was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in Rochester at around 8:45 p.m.

Rochester Police officers say a woman robbed a 54-year-old man from New Hartford on Brambury Drive.

According to officers, the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

RPD has not released the names of those involved.

Officers said the victim was not injured during the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.