ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman was taken to URMC after having been stabbed Wednesday evening on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim, who’s in her 20s, with multiple lacerations to her body.

Medical personnel at URMC said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe the victim received her injuries during an altercation on Lyell Avenue.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.