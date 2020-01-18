Woman recovering after stabbing by Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 27-year-old woman from Rochester was stabbed Friday afternoon during a physical altercation on Bragdon Place in Rochester along the Genesee River walkway.

Rochester Police officers said the victim sustained wounds to her hands.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Rochester in custody near where the incident took place.

According to officers, AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect was transported to Rochester General Hospital for injuries he received during the course of the fight.

The Rochester Police Department has not released the names of those involved.