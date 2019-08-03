Woman loses hair after using conditioner from Walmart that was possibly tampered with

NEW RICHMOND, W.S. (CNN) – A shower turned into a scary situation for a Wisconsin woman.

Ashley Robinson’s hair started to fall out in clumps as she was washing it.

The 21-year-old believes it was caused by something in the conditioner she purchased from Walmart.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor….and it just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed,” Robinson said.

Robinson went to the emergency room with a burning scalp — where they diagnosed her with chemical burns.

“We were at the doctor’s office and they said it smelled like Nair, it had a very distinct smell to it,” Robinson said.

Anyone can buy the hair removal cream.

New Richmond police are looking into the case to see when the products were stocked and how much of the product has been purchased recently.

Police Chief Craig Yehlik said they are investigating the product as tampering.

“It could be a substantial fine and include jail time,” Yehlik said.

Robinson hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to others.

“I’m not going to buy any products unsealed because of this,” Robinson said.

For now, Robinson shows off her shaved head proudly–comforted knowing it will grow back.