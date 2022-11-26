ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One woman was killed and two others injured after three-car crash in Rochester Saturday morning.

Rochester Police responded to the 700 block of Brown Street just before 2:30 a.m. They found three vehicles were involved in a crash. One victim, a woman in her 30s, appeared to have been ejected. Two other passengers from separate cars were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers have not been located.

Rochester Police are still investigating, and Brown Street between West Main Street and Hertel Street are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.