ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 64-year-old Farmington woman was killed after being hit by a car Sunday night.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 96 near Commercial Drive just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, identified as Estoria Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was hit by a 1999 Lexus that was heading eastbound. The crash is still under investigation and the driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time.