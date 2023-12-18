ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was injured while trying to stop her car from being stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot.

Rochester Police said just after 8:30 Monday morning, the woman in her 30’s left her vehicle running while she ran into the restaurant at 420 Monroe Ave. She spotted someone stealing her car and ran outside to try to stop him.

During the incident, she was dragged a short distance before the car took off. The victim was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening lower body injury.

A short time later, the vehicle was located on Hillside Avenue in Brighton where Brighton Police took the suspect into custody.

Police charged 29-year-old Omar Boulama with robbery and assault in the second degree, along with fourth degree grand larceny.

Boulama will be arraigned Tuesday in Rochester City Court.