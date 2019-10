SHELDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman accused of hitting two children with her car and killing a dog in August is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday afternoon.

27-year-old Lauren Hall of Strykersville is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene.

The crash happened on Dutch Hallow Road in Sheldon, Wyoming County.

It is believed her car swerved, hitting the teens and killing the dog.